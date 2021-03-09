Astronomers have discovered some of the most distant radio signals ever found. Reportedly, these signals traveled more than 13 billion light-years throughout the universe before being captured by scientists.

The signals arrived from a galactic core known as P172+18 and date back to when the universe was only 780 million years old. According to a study published in The Astrophysical Journal, it was captured using a spectrograph on the Magellan Baade telescope at Las Campanas Observatory in Chile.

A team co-led by Eduardo Bañados, a staff astronomer of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany, and Chiara Mazzucchelli, a research fellow at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Chile, chased these extremely rare radio signals, hoping to confirm if they were this distant or not.