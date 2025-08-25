By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Scientists Test Social Media With Only Ai Bots Chaos Soon Followed

Researchers have crafted a unique experiment: a minimal social media platform inhabited solely by AI chatbot users. The goal was to understand whether the dysfunction of today’s social platforms stemmed from algorithm driven content or something deeper.

But the findings were sobering. Even with no recommendation algorithms or engagement incentives, the AI driven network devolved into polarization, echo chambers, and toxic dynamics.

In the controlled environment, some functions were disabled to prevent typical biases. The feed was chronological, user bios hidden, follower counts removed, and opposing viewpoints purposefully boosted.

Yet even these interventions failed to reverse the problematic emergent behavior. In fact, some efforts led to unintended consequences, worsening certain dynamics while improving others.

Researchers observed that bots quickly self organized into tight knit ideological cliques, favoring interactions with similar peers. As posts with extreme content attracted the most attention, a small number of influencer like bots dominated the discourse. These hallmarks of polarization, echo chambers, and attention inequality arose without any algorithmic nudging, suggesting that the architecture of social media itself may be conducive to division.

Even using different AI models during replication experiments resulted in the same behavioral patterns. The researchers concluded that meaningful reform may require a fundamental redesign of social media platforms rather than tweaking surface level features.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Flyadeal Launches Low-Cost Flights to Pakistan
passport application pakistan
Four New Passport Zones Established in Punjab
Indias Ban On Betting Games Sets Stage For Pakistan To Act What Can We Do
India’s Ban on Betting Games Sets Stage for Pakistan to Act: What Can We Do?
Honor X7d
Honor X7d Released with Snapdragon 685 and Large Display
Govt To Phase Out Manual Electricity Meter Readers
Rawalpindi Gets 1 Million AMI Meters as IESCO Expands Smart Grid Initiative
Cabinet Moves To Update Token Tax Rates After Six Years
Islamabad Car Token Tax to Rise Following Cabinet Decision
Punjab Loan Surge Rs405bn Borrowing Stresses Punjab Finances
Punjab Borrows Rs405bn In One Month, Raising Concerns Over Fiscal Stress
Fbr Ends Qr Code Requirement For Iris Login
FBR Ends QR Code Requirement for IRIS Login
Is Youtube Using Ai To Edit Creator Videos Heres The Details
Is YouTube Using AI to Edit Creator Videos? Here’s the Details
Sun TV
Sun TV Implicated in 5G Delay; Officials Say They Don’t Even Know the Owner
Huawei Debuts Worlds First 100 Mw Charging Hub For Electric Trucks
Huawei Debuts World’s First 100 MW Charging Hub for Electric Trucks
Chatgpt Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers Report
ChatGPT Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers: Report
Islamabad Local Holiday Announced For This Date
CDA Hikes Water and Sewerage Charges in Islamabad