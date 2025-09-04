Secp Warns Public Over Illegal 4d Group Investment Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a public warning about an illegal investment and deposit taking scheme promoted by the 4D Group of Companies and its owner Muhammad Asif. SECP Warns Public that the scheme promises monthly returns of 8 to 12 percent and that it poses a high risk of financial loss to investors.

The regulator said that 4D Group of Companies is not registered with the commission under the Companies Act 2017. SECP Warns Public that the entity is not authorised to raise deposits or to offer investment schemes to the public. The commission stated that any activity of this kind by an unregistered platform is illegal.

The SECP made clear that a company s certificate of incorporation only confirms its registration with the commission and does not by itself permit deposit taking or public fundraising. The regulator urged people to verify the status of any firm that offers investment returns and to confirm whether the firm holds the necessary licences from SECP or other relevant authorities.

The matter has been referred to the relevant investigative agencies for further action. The SECP advised the public not to invest money with the 4D Group of Companies or with similar unregistered platforms regardless of the form of the offer. The commission said that promised returns that appear unusually high are a common sign of fraud.

Investors were asked to report suspicious schemes and promotional accounts on social media. The SECP recommended that potential investors check the official company register and contact SECP through its verified communication channels before sending funds. The regulator said it will continue to monitor online platforms and to act promptly when illegal deposit taking is detected.

The SECP reiterated that protecting savers and curbing unauthorised schemes is a priority. The commission advised ordinary investors to exercise caution and to seek independent professional advice before committing funds to any investment that is not clearly authorised.