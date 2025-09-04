By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 26 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Secp Warns Public Over Illegal 4d Group Investment Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a public warning about an illegal investment and deposit taking scheme promoted by the 4D Group of Companies and its owner Muhammad Asif. SECP Warns Public that the scheme promises monthly returns of 8 to 12 percent and that it poses a high risk of financial loss to investors.

The regulator said that 4D Group of Companies is not registered with the commission under the Companies Act 2017. SECP Warns Public that the entity is not authorised to raise deposits or to offer investment schemes to the public. The commission stated that any activity of this kind by an unregistered platform is illegal.

The SECP made clear that a company s certificate of incorporation only confirms its registration with the commission and does not by itself permit deposit taking or public fundraising. The regulator urged people to verify the status of any firm that offers investment returns and to confirm whether the firm holds the necessary licences from SECP or other relevant authorities.

The matter has been referred to the relevant investigative agencies for further action. The SECP advised the public not to invest money with the 4D Group of Companies or with similar unregistered platforms regardless of the form of the offer. The commission said that promised returns that appear unusually high are a common sign of fraud.

Investors were asked to report suspicious schemes and promotional accounts on social media. The SECP recommended that potential investors check the official company register and contact SECP through its verified communication channels before sending funds. The regulator said it will continue to monitor online platforms and to act promptly when illegal deposit taking is detected.

The SECP reiterated that protecting savers and curbing unauthorised schemes is a priority. The commission advised ordinary investors to exercise caution and to seek independent professional advice before committing funds to any investment that is not clearly authorised.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Bitcoin Gains Momentum As U S Dollar Weakens And Bond Yields Soar
Bitcoin Gains Momentum as U.S. Dollar Weakens and Bond Yields Soar
Nums Sets New Mdcat Date Due To Flood Disruption
NUMS Sets New MDCAT Date Due to Flood Disruption
Punjab Opens Online Civil Defense Volunteer Registration
Punjab Opens Online Civil Defense Volunteer Registration
Punjab Cracks Down On Vehicles Without Fitness Certificate
Punjab Cracks Down on Commercial Vehicles Without Fitness Certificate
Psdp Allocates Only 2 Of Total Budget For New Projects In Fy 25 26
PSDP Allocates Only 2% of Total Budget For New Projects in FY 25/26
Why Are Robots Still Lagging Behind Ai Heres Whats Going On
Why Are Robots Still Lagging Behind AI? Here’s What’s Going On!
Saudi Investors Seek Joint Ventures With Pakistani Snack Makers
Saudi Investors Seek Joint Ventures with Pakistani Snack Makers
Infinix Xpad 20 Pro
Infinix Xpad 20 Pro Debuts with 12-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery
You Can Now Text Via Satellite Using Garmin Fenix Pro 8 Watches
You Can Now Text Via Satellite Using Garmin Fenix Pro 8 Watches!
OpenAI
OpenAI Opens Up Projects Tool to All ChatGPT Users
Punjab Govt
Punjab Govt Acts Against Teachers Holding Political and Religious Roles
Pinterest Now Prompts Teens To Pause App During School Hours
Pinterest Now Prompts Teens to Pause App During School Hours
Pta Nccia Join Forces In Karachi To Curb Illegal Sim Activations
PTA, NCCIA Join Forces in Karachi to Curb Illegal SIM Activations