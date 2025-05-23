Turkish Coca-Cola İçecek To Fund Ravi River Project

In a renewed effort to promote water sustainability in Pakistan, Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) Pakistan has announced new funding for the Restoring River Ravi Project, reinforcing its long-term commitment to water stewardship in the country.







As part of its broader sustainability agenda, CCI Pakistan has already contributed USD 120,000 towards water replenishment initiatives in the Ravi Basin, focusing on scalable, community-led solutions in Lahore and Faisalabad. The fresh funding will support WWF Pakistan, the project’s implementing partner, in its mission to revive and protect the Ravi River.

During the launch event, representatives from CCI Pakistan, The Coca-Cola Company, and WWF Pakistan gathered to showcase the impact of ongoing initiatives. These include rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge wells, floating wetlands, and the public awareness campaign, ‘Fix the Leak’—all aimed at driving water sustainability in Pakistan.

Sunay Sanlı, General Manager of CCI Pakistan, remarked, “We are proud to bring this vision to life with WWF and local institutions. Our goal is to make a measurable impact by restoring water sources and supporting the communities we serve.”







Coca-Cola İçecek, a subsidiary of Türkiye’s Anadolu Group, is a multinational beverage giant with operations in 12 countries, including Pakistan, Türkiye, Bangladesh, and Jordan. With 33 bottling plants and 3 fruit processing units, CCI reaches a population of 600 million and aims to lead the region in sustainable water management.

CCI’s continued collaboration with both public and private stakeholders underlines its commitment to a water-secure and sustainable Pakistan, aligning with global sustainability standards and local community needs.