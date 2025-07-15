By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 47 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Shocking Study Suggests Ai Coding Tools Are Slowing Veteran Developers By 19

Contrary to popular belief, a new study from METR found that using AI coding tools to familiar open-source projects actually reduced the productivity of experienced coders by 19%.

Imagine the unexpected turn of events! Despite evidence to the contrary, most participants reported feeling faster and believed there was a 20% improvement.

Precision Misfires: AI Introduces Hidden Workflow Friction

The experiment involved 16 experienced devs tackling 246 real-world code tasks. Those using assistants like Cursor with Claude 3.5 and 3.7 spent significantly more time prompting, waiting, reviewing, and debugging AI-generated code.

Around 9% of their time was spent cleaning up AI suggestions, and only 44% of those suggestions were accepted.

Perception vs Reality: Devs Believed They Were Speeding Up

Developers anticipated a 24% increase in speed from AI prior to the study. After finishing the tasks, individuals reported feeling 20% quicker. According to the experts at METR, this exemplifies how users’ subjective experiences can deceive them even when objective data suggests otherwise.

Experience and Context Matter More Than AI Coding Tools

This slowed down, according to experts, because everyone was so familiar with their own codebases that artificial intelligence couldn’t do anything to help. Claiming AI always enhances productivity is a mistake, according to the study. Rather, it implies that AI technologies could be more useful for less experienced developers or tasks that are unknown.

AI Coding Tools Aren’t Useless—They Just Don’t Accelerate

Despite the slowdown, many developers continued using their AI tools because the experience felt smoother, like editing a draft instead of writing from scratch. Experts see AI as an aesthetic or comfort-enhancing tool, not a universal turbocharger for coding speed.

Key Takeaways: How to Use AI Tools Wisely

  1. Know Your Context – AI excels in new or low-context tasks.

  2. Measure, Don’t Assume – Track real output, not impressions.

  3. Target AI to Need – Use it for boilerplate code, tests, or unfamiliar tasks.

  4. Monitor Overhead – Prompting and reviewing AI-generated code adds time.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Ccp Imposes Rs42m Penalty On Udpl And Ibl Over Market Fixing Pact

CCP Penalties on Businesses Top Rs1 Billion in FY25

Ai To Impact 100 Of Jobs According To Nvidia Ceo

Every Job Will Evolve with AI, Says Nvidia CEO

Trump Education Department Layoffs Get Supreme Court Nod

Trump Education Department Layoffs Get Supreme Court Nod

Ark Ai Boosts Chest X Ray Accuracy In Global Health Push

Ark+ AI Boosts Chest X-Ray Accuracy in Global Health Push

Fbise Reveals Matric Result Date For 2025 Take

FBISE Reveals Matric Result Date for 2025 Take

National Cert Unicef Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance Child Online Protection Cop

National CERT & UNICEF Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Child Online Protection (COP)

Honda Unveils First Locally Assembled Hr V Ehev In Pakistan

Honda Unveils First Locally Assembled HR-V e:HEV in Pakistan

Can Valorant Mobile Crush Mobile Legends In Global Showdown

Can Valorant Mobile Crush Mobile Legends in Global Showdown?

Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Result Announced July 2025 Winners List

Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Results for July Announced by National Savings

Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe Will Offer Better Charging Than S10 Lite Tablet

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Offer Better Charging Than S10 Lite Tablet

Google

Google Panning to Merge ChromeOS with Android

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5: Top Features & Full Specs

Punjab Cracks Down On Teachers Over Matric And Intermediate Marking Errors

Punjab Teachers Face Action Over Matric and Intermediate Marking Errors