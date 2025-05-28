SIFC Brings Pakistan’s First Blockchain Based Data center
The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has facilitated Pakistan’s first Blockchain-based High-Performance Computing (HPC) data center license.
This is a significant development for Pakistan, as SIFC has played a pivotal role in enabling move. Higgs Computing Ltd. secured the Zone Enterprise license from the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), with support from the Ministry of IT & Telecom and the State Bank of Pakistan.
The data center, launching with a 7 MW capacity, is expected to contribute $1.5 to $2 million annually in foreign exchange, with plans for future expansion. This initiative is seen as a milestone for technology-driven investments in Pakistan.
It’ll underutilize electricity capacity and offer a supportive regulatory environment. It’ll further bring investments in blockchain, artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing.
