Sindh announces Mini Truck Plant with Chinese collaboration

KARACHI: The Sindh government has unveiled plans to set up a mini truck assembly plant in Karachi, in collaboration with Chinese investors.







This initiative reflects a deepening of Pakistan-China industrial collaboration, with a special focus on local manufacturing, sustainability, and technology transfer.

The announcement was led by Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who emphasized that the partnership marks a significant step toward transforming Karachi into a regional hub for automobile manufacturing. He revealed that Chinese investors have agreed to establish the plant, which will assemble the newly developed Super Mini Truck.

Unveiling in Bozhou, China

The unveiling ceremony of the Super Mini Truck took place in Bozhou, China. Several dignitaries, including Memon and Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, attended it. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Holding, one of the key partners in the project, was also present.







Developed by Chery Holding and Pedi Technology Company Limited, the Super Mini Truck is seen as a versatile solution for logistics challenges in both urban and rural areas. Its sustainable, affordable, and accessible design positions it as a strong candidate for reshaping light commercial transport in Pakistan.

Mini Truck with a Smart Twist

One of the most notable features of the Super Mini Truck is its ability to be converted into a Super Mini Car. This flexible design caters to multiple needs within the transport sector, offering adaptability rarely seen in vehicles of its class.

Sharjeel Memon praised the vehicle’s combination of modern engineering, intelligent design, and environmental adaptability, calling it a “revolutionary innovation” capable of meeting Pakistan’s growing demand for smart and efficient transport options.

The planned assembly line in Karachi will do more than just produce vehicles. It is expected to spark industrial development, enhance local component manufacturing, and create new employment opportunities. Additionally, the plant will serve as a platform for technology transfer, providing much-needed technical skills and expertise to local workers.

Memon stated that this move is “the first practical step toward transforming Karachi into a regional hub for automobile manufacturing.“

He added that the Sindh government will provide complete support. This includes regulatory assistance, infrastructure upgrades, as well as training for the local workforce.

Green Transport Future with EV Charging Stations

In another forward-looking initiative, charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) will soon be established across Sindh. Memon highlighted this as a key element in supporting the province’s transition to a green and sustainable transport ecosystem, which will benefit both individuals and business communities.

At the Bozhou ceremony, Sharjeel Memon commended the visionary leadership of Yin Tongyue. His role in Chery Holding has been instrumental in bringing this collaboration to life.