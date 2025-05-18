Inverex Xio EV vs Suzuki Alto: Which Hatchback is Smarter buy in 2025?

Pakistan’s electric vehicle market is growing fast, and two popular compact hatchbacks grabbing attention are the Inverex Xio EV and the Suzuki Alto. Here’s a detailed look at how these two stack up, helping you decide which suits your city driving and budget.







Overview

Inverex Xio EV: A locally branded, China-made electric hatchback targeting budget-conscious buyers who want to switch to electric without spending a fortune. Available in three range variants: EV-140, EV-220, and EV-320.

Suzuki Alto: A time-tested petrol-powered compact hatchback that has been a staple in Pakistan for decades, known for its reliability and affordability.

Price

Inverex Xio EV: Estimated between PKR 35 lakh to PKR 52 lakh, depending on the variant.

Suzuki Alto: Ranges around PKR 18 lakh to PKR 23 lakh for base models.

Note: The Inverex Xio EV’s price is higher due to its electric powertrain and modern features, but it offers savings in fuel and maintenance costs.







Dimensions & Design

Feature Inverex Xio EV Suzuki Alto Length x Width x Height 3584 x 1475 x 1666 mm Approx. 3395 x 1475 x 1470 mm Wheelbase 2455 mm 2360 mm Body Type 5-door, 4-seater hatchback 5-door, 4-seater hatchback Max Speed 101 km/h ~120 km/h

The Xio EV has a slightly taller and longer body, designed for a comfortable urban commute with more headroom.

Powertrain & Performance

Feature Inverex Xio EV Suzuki Alto Engine Type Electric (PMSM motor) Petrol (658 cc engine) Power (kW/PS) 15–18 kW (20–24 PS) Approx. 39 PS Torque (Nm) 95–105 Nm ~54 Nm Range 140 km to 320 km (depending on model) N/A (Fuel tank ~27L) Charging Time 30%–80% in 36 mins (fast charge) N/A

The Xio EV is focused on short to medium urban ranges with fast charging options, while the Alto is a petrol car known for easy refueling and simple maintenance.

Features & Comfort

Inverex Xio EV:

10.1” touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto.

7” full-color LCD instrument cluster.

Electric windows, adjustable side mirrors.

Drive modes (Standard/Sports).

Safety: ABS, EBD, CBC, driver airbag, ISOFIX mounts, tyre pressure monitoring.

Rear camera & parking sensors.

5-year vehicle warranty, 8-year battery warranty.

Suzuki Alto:

Basic analog cluster.

Manual windows (in base variants).

Safety: Driver airbag, ABS (limited variants).

Simple, proven design with low maintenance costs.

The Xio EV offers modern tech and safety features that Alto lacks, making it attractive for buyers wanting a “future-ready” car.

Suitability for Pakistan

Inverex Xio EV: Great for city dwellers looking to save on fuel and maintenance, with sufficient range for daily urban travel. Higher upfront price but lower running costs. The charging infrastructure may still be developing.

Suzuki Alto: Ideal for buyers needing a low-cost, easily serviceable petrol car with widespread parts availability. Longer range thanks to petrol refueling.

Conclusion

The Inverex Xio EV is an exciting new entrant that promises to make electric driving accessible and practical for Pakistan’s urban users. It brings advanced features, environmental benefits, and a decent range, but at a higher initial cost.

Meanwhile, the Suzuki Alto remains a reliable, affordable option for those prioritizing upfront cost and fuel station convenience.

If you want to embrace green mobility and can invest a bit more upfront, the Xio EV is a compelling choice. If budget and maintenance simplicity are your top priorities, the Alto still holds strong.