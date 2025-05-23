Sindh Launches AI Task Force & Digital Water Monitoring System

KARACHI: Leading experts from Sindh’s technology, health, education, and science sectors have agreed to unify their efforts through the creation of a provincial AI task force.







At an informal yet impactful meeting held at a Karachi hotel, professionals from both the public and private sectors gathered to discuss the fragmented nature of AI development in Pakistan. The consensus was clear: collaboration and knowledge-sharing are crucial for impactful progress in the province. The newly proposed task force aims to streamline innovation, foster partnerships between academia and industry, and amplify AI-related research.

The session included participation from notable figures such as Proxima CEO Adnan Zaidi, Dr Khalid Khan from PAF-KIET, Ayaz Ahmed and Raza Abbas of Security AI, as well as Sofia Hussain Ehtesham and Mohsin Kareem from FAST. Discussions also centered around assessing the current landscape of AI research and enhancing its focus to better align with real-world applications.

Government Introduces Digital Overhaul for Water Plant Monitoring

In another major step towards technological integration, the Sindh government has announced the launch of a real-time digital monitoring system for all RO (Reverse Osmosis) and UF (Ultrafiltration) water plants across the province.







This decision emerged from a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah, attended by senior officials including Muhammad Saleem Baloch, Khalid Hyder Shah, and Syed Aijaz Ali Shah. According to Shah, out of 2,529 total water filtration plants in the province, a substantial number are currently non-functional. For instance, only 12% of plants in Tharparkar are operational, while districts like Mirpurkhas show a far better performance at 98% functionality.

To improve transparency and service delivery, the government’s new digital system will feature GPS tracking and real-time dashboards to monitor water output and ensure regular maintenance.

The Chief Secretary instructed the immediate implementation of the system and prioritized repairing non-functional plants, especially in underserved areas. The goal is to provide clean drinking water to marginalized communities through enhanced oversight and accountability.

Both initiatives, uniting AI expertise and digitizing public utilities, mark a significant push towards a more innovative and transparent Sindh. As AI experts collaborate for long-term development and the government invests in digital public service tools, these actions reflect a broader commitment to inclusive technological growth in the province.