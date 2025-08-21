By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
In a major step towards building Pakistan’s first Silicon Valley-style hub, the Sindh government has signed €100 million worth of investment agreements for the development of the Special Technology Zone (STZ) at Karachi Education City.

Karachi Education City, a 9,000-acre initiative launched to host world-class universities and research facilities, is now being positioned as a hub for innovation and technology. The planned 435-acre Special Technology Zone is part of the federal government’s drive to establish STZs across Pakistan, aiming to attract foreign investment, boost IT exports, and create high-skilled jobs.

  • Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted the signing ceremony at CM House.
  • Two investment agreements and one MoU were finalized under the Sindh Investment Department and Pakistan Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA).
  • Swiss firm M/s Meeco AG will provide renewable green electricity to the zone.
  • M/s Meeco Holding will set up a high-end energy storage manufacturing facility, supporting sustainable power solutions for future tech firms.

Impact & Outlook:

The €100 million investment is expected to:
  • Accelerate development of Karachi’s STZ, making it operational in the near term.
  • Enhance Sindh’s role in Pakistan’s growing IT sector.
  • Attract further foreign direct investment by signalling global confidence in Pakistan’s tech potential.

Senior officials, including Sindh Secretary Investment Raja Khurram Shahzad and Project Director Abrar Sheikh, attended the ceremony, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fast-tracking the project.

