Sir Syed University Offers Free High-End Professional Training to Promote Youth Skill Development

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), is offering free high-end professional training to male and female students as part of the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme (Batch IV). The program includes seven trades such as Mobile Application Development Android, Internet of Things (IoT) System Development and Applications, Digital Forensic & Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Game Development, Network Administrator, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) focusing on Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Communication.

Sir Syed University has been selected for the fourth consecutive batch under the PM Youth Skill Development Programme, recognizing its exceptional performance and commitment to academic and vocational excellence.

During the event, the Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin emphasized the importance of vocational training for youth, especially those who may not have access to higher education, in driving economic development. He highlighted the university’s readiness to collaborate with both government and private sector institutions, as well as its strong industry connections, enabling students to benefit from internship and employment opportunities across various fields.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali expressed the university’s pride in becoming a valued partner of NAVTTC. He highlighted the significance of the government’s initiative to offer free Hi-Tech courses for students, enhancing their employment prospects and urging students to stay updated with modern trends. Recognizing students as valuable asset and a crucial resource for the country, he emphasized the need to focus on their skills development.

Dr. Tahir Fattani, the Project Director, emphasized the positive impact of enrolling in these courses, particularly in the face of economic and climate challenges. These courses not only contribute to economic growth but also foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation. They equip individuals with cutting-edge technology skills to address challenges such as climate change, cyber security, and data protection. Furthermore, these courses open up global opportunities, contribute to sustainable development, and help build a skilled workforce capable of effectively overcoming economic and climate challenges.

Noman Ali Khan, the Programme Manager, shared that the response to the courses was overwhelming, with approximately 10,250 candidates applying for the seven trades offered. This highlights the strong interest and recognition of the importance of acquiring skills in these advanced fields.

Importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Pakistan’s Development

Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a vital role in transforming industries and societies worldwide, and Pakistan is no exception. The adoption and integration of AI technologies have the potential to revolutionize various sectors, leading to increased efficiency, productivity, and economic growth. Here are some key areas where AI holds importance for Pakistan:

Economic Growth and Job Creation: AI can stimulate economic growth by automating repetitive tasks, improving productivity, and enabling the development of innovative products and services. It opens up opportunities for entrepreneurship and the creation of new jobs in emerging fields related to AI technology. Healthcare and Biotechnology: AI applications can enhance medical diagnostics, drug discovery, and personalized treatment plans. AI-powered systems can analyze large volumes of medical data, leading to more accurate diagnoses and timely interventions. This technology has the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes in Pakistan. Agriculture and Food Security: AI-driven solutions can optimize crop management, monitor soil conditions, predict weather patterns, and facilitate efficient resource allocation. By leveraging AI, Pakistan can enhance agricultural productivity, ensure food security, and address challenges related to climate change and water scarcity. Smart Cities and Infrastructure: AI can enable the development of smart cities by integrating data from various sources to improve urban planning, traffic management, energy efficiency, and public safety. By harnessing AI technologies, Pakistan can build sustainable and resilient cities that offer a better quality of life for its citizens. Education and Skill Development: AI can personalize education by tailoring learning experiences to individual students’ needs and capabilities. AI-powered educational tools can provide personalized tutoring, adaptive learning platforms, and automated assessment systems, thereby enhancing the quality of education and expanding access to learning opportunities across Pakistan. Governance and Public Services: AI technologies can enhance government services, streamline administrative processes, and improve decision-making. By leveraging AI-driven analytics, Pakistan can gather insights from vast amounts of data to make informed policy decisions, improve public service delivery, and combat corruption. Cybersecurity: As digital systems become increasingly interconnected, ensuring cybersecurity becomes paramount. AI can strengthen Pakistan’s cybersecurity defenses by detecting and mitigating threats in real time, identifying vulnerabilities, and protecting critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks.

Read More: