News, Technology

Smart’s airless bike tires use NASA tech to counter punctures

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 38 sec read>

With NASA making breakthroughs every day, the agency has been looking the channel high-end technology into everyday products. The agency has made its next breakthrough by introducing tire tech which is basically super elastic tires that can withstand more deformation than any other non-pneumatic tire.

A startup called Smart is using that tire tech which was originally built for lunar and Mars rover for a bicycle tire called Metl. The tire is composed of interconnected springs that don’t require inflation, Smart claims the superelastic tires are built like titanium to withstand rugged terrains without going flat. This will primarily allow puncture-free rides can lure in eco-conscious cyclists sick of tossing rubber tubes in the trash.

As a NASA-approved startup, Smart has worked closely with the space agency on its Metl tire, which is set to make it to consumers early next year. The startup has already partnered with Spin, the Ford-owned e-scooter sharing company. Smart, which is co-founded by Survivor: Fiji champion Earl Cole and blockchain engineer Brian Yennie, also envisions its tires making their way to cars.

Source: Engadget

airless bike NASA
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Google photos is now integrated with Google lens to enable smarter access

in News, Technology
Mar 24, 2021  ·   45 sec read

Daymak claiming to make the world’s fastest three-wheeled Electric Vehicle

in Electric Cars, News
Mar 24, 2021  ·   43 sec read

The first US president to get banned from Twitter says he won’t be back on Twitter, even if invited

in News, Social Media
Mar 24, 2021  ·   1 min read