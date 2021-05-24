News, Technology

Snapchat Reveals Spectacles With Augmented Reality Built In

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has recently unveiled its augmented reality-powered spectacles which are said to have the ability to ‘realistically ground digital objects in the physical world’. The product was unveiled by CEO Evan Spiegel at the company’s annual Partner Summit event.

These glasses consist of two cameras, four microphones, two stereo speakers, and touchpad controls. Through the ‘dual 3D waveguide displays’ users are able to view and interact with AR elements. Moreover, the glasses also connect directly to Snap’s AR Lenses and its Lens Studio platform.

 

According to Evan Spiegel regarding the spectacles:
“Spectacles understands what’s in their field of view and suggests relevant Lenses based on what’s around you. You can then snap the scene and send it to your friends to share the full picture.”

Spiegel further added that the spectacles are currently being tested with a group of creators and artists however it is to be noted that these glasses are not for sale presently.

The company envisions that the spectacles will inspire new types of AR development on a profound level. In addition to this, utilizing Lens Studio creators can allow users to design new AR effects for the glasses hence it will be pretty interesting to see how far this product will go.

