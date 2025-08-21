By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 19 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

For decades, gamers expected consoles to get cheaper over time. That tradition is now being broken as companies face rising production costs, global inflation, and supply chain hurdles. Sony’s latest move to raise PS5 prices in the U.S. reflects how modern gaming hardware is no longer immune to economic pressures.

Sony has announced a $50 price hike across all PlayStation 5 models in the U.S., effective August 21, 2025, citing “a challenging economic environment.”

New Prices:

  • PS5 Digital Edition – $500
  • Standard PS5 – $550
  • PS5 Pro – $750

The company pointed to inflation, tariffs, and higher component costs as drivers behind the hike. While the PS5 Pro was already premium-priced, its new $750 tag highlights the shift of consoles closer to PC-level pricing.

Sony cited “a challenging economic environment” as the reason for the increase, aligning with similar price pressures seen across various tech sectors. While hardware once saw gradual cuts as generations matured, this change highlights the reversal of that trend in modern gaming.

Analysts suggest that rising production costs, inflation, and supply chain disruptions are key drivers behind the decision. The additional $50 may seem minor, but industry watchers note it carries a strong psychological impact on buyers already hesitant in a competitive gaming market.

Industry Context:

Similar pricing moves have been seen with Xbox and Nintendo due to rising component and shipping costs.

The PS5 Pro, now nearing $750, highlights how premium hardware is increasingly mirroring PC-like pricing trends.

Despite higher costs, demand remains strong, with PS5 sales crossing 60 million units globally earlier this year.

Analysts warn that even a $50 bump carries a psychological impact on buyers, especially at a time when living costs are already climbing worldwide.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Six Months
Sindh Signs €100m Deal for Karachi Education City Tech Zone
Federal Cabinet Restores 25 Income Tax Rebate For Teachers
Punjab to Dismiss Teachers Over Poor Matric Exam Results
Jazz
Customer Over-Billing Row: Jazz Rejects AGP Report
Instagram
Instagram Makes It Easier to Connect and Share Reels in Series
Amazon
Amazon Fire Tablets to Run on Android Instead of Fire OS
Apple Scales Iphone 17 Production Across Five Indian Plants
Apple Scales iPhone 17 Production Across Five Indian Plants
Pta Restores Quetta Connectivity Following Court Directive
PTA Restores Quetta Connectivity Following Court Directive
Laam And Neem Unify Payments For Better Cash Flow For Sellers
LAAM and Neem Unify Payments for Better Cash Flow for Sellers
Vivo Y500
Vivo Y500 Unveiled with Water-Resistant Body and Big Battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Leaks With Massive 14.6-Inch Screen
Secp Links Regulators To Ezfile For Faster Services
SECP Links Regulators to eZfile for Faster Services
Nepra Directed To Oversee Flood Damaged Infrastructure Restoration
Flood water on both sides of the railway track along the Indus Highway in Sindh province, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Pakistan is facing a humanitarian crisis after unprecedented rainfall led to ongoing flooding that has inundated about a third of the country and left more than 1,100 people dead since June. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
NEPRA Directed to Oversee Flood Damaged Infrastructure Restoration
Sukkur Iba Sets Seven Conditions For Conducting Mdcat
PMDC Launches Digital Question Bank for MDCAT 2025