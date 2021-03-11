Sony introduces the fastest smartphone camera sensor

As the smartphone industry flourishes during these unprecedented times, cameras are drastically improving by the minute. So far there have been a number of phones that have been rocking 64/108MP cameras. However, Sony has taken the next step forward with its latest CMOS IMX661 camera sensor rocking a 128 MP resolution.

This new camera sensor has the highest pixel in any camera sensor in the smartphone camera industry. Image processing is now four times faster than any other technology due to its new Pregius shutter pixel technology.

Furthermore, it is currently the largest global shutter camera sensor in the industry having a unit size of 3.45 μm (H) x 3.45 μm (V) and a diagonal size of 56.73mm. The size is very close to the Pentax 645Z and the Fujifilm GFX 100 which measure 54.78 diagonally.

The camera sensor is capable of capturing 21.8 FPS bursts in 10-bit color, 19.6 in 12-bit, and 12.9 FPS in 14-bit. Currently, the sensor is meant for the industrial market but will soon be available for all users.