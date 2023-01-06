Sony Sells Over 30 Million Units of PS5 Globally

PS5 predecessor, PS4 still remains ahead with over 117.2 Million units sold, a major reason for which is the PS5 shortage

Speaking at a press conference, Jim Ryan, President, and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that Sony has finally sold over 30 Million Units of its PS5 console worldwide.

Making the announcement at the CES 2023 press conference, Ryan also discussed some outstanding sales figures. It was revealed that December 2022 was one of the most successful months for PS5 sales.

PS5 predecessor, PS4 was more successful after two years of its release and sold over 117.2 million units globally. A major reason behind which is PS5 shortages that have made it difficult for buyers to get their hands on a PS5.

Sony CEO while addressing the press conference announced that the PS5 shortages are coming to an end, thus the console will be readily available and buyers will be able to find them much more easily.

“We truly appreciate the support and patience of the PlayStation community as we managed unprecedented demand amid global challenges over the past two years. Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward,” said Sony CEO Jim Ryan.

Sony took up the opportunity and also announced their upcoming consoles that will be launching during 2023.

“With PS VR2’s launch around the corner, and blockbuster games like Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to PlayStation 5 later this year, it’s never been a more exciting time to be a part of the PlayStation community” said Ryan.

