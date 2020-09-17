Sony’s PlayStation 5 will arrive on November 12 with a price tag of $500

We witnessed Microsoft’s unveiling of the long-awaited Xbox Series S earlier this month. Now it’s time for Sony to shine, and today the company did just that in its online launch event that saw it revealing the PlayStation 5. The next-gen gaming console will be officially launched in select markets on November 12 for $500 (Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive model), while the Digital Edition (no optical drive) will put you back by $400.

While North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea will be the first nations to get their hands on the coveted PS5, the console will be available all over the world a week later i.e. on November 19.

Sony’s pricing strategy means that Microsoft has good reason to worry, considering that its Series X hits the same price point as the PS5, while its $299 Series S console is a lower-end model. In fact, while the gaming market on a whole has bloomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are less likely to spend big bucks on gaming consoles in times of economic uncertainty. It’s all about value for money, and PS5 might just have an edge over the Xbox Series X in this battle.

As is the case, the online launch event was rife with game trailers and demos, showcasing all the epic titles PS5 will be offering. The world got a good look at Final Fantasy XVI , as well as the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales .

Additionally, the Harry Potter RPG game, entitled Hogwarts Legacy, also got an official reveal trailer . It’s expected to become available at some point in 2021.

Other titles include Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (due at launch), Oddworld: Soulstorm and the Demon Souls remaster. Fortnite will also be available for PS5 at the time of launch.

