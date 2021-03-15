SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches for the ninth time to bring 60 more Starlink satellites into orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched up to 60 Starlink satellites into orbit last Sunday and returned to Earth successfully. These satellites are a part of the Starlink constellation which is growing with the progression of time.

Through this growing constellation, SpaceX is building to provide internet connectivity to the rural areas on Earth. So far, the company has received permission to launch 12,000 satellites as part of the project and currently has more than 1,000 satellites in orbit.

The company had initiated beta testing for nearly 10,000 users last year. The monthly subscription for using Starlink’s services costs around $99 between 70 and 130 Mbps. With 60 satellite launches, SpaceX is looking to schedule the next Starlink launch for March 21st tentatively.