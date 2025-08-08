By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 35 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Split Release Backfires Wednesday Season 2 Struggles On Global Rankings

Wednesday Addams is back on Netflix, nearly three years since the famed show debuted. However, unlike the first season that went on to get strong critical acclaim, its Season 2 is facing a rocky start. With Netflix’s new split-release policy, is that why the season is not doing well?

Netflix released the first four episodes of Wednesday Season 2 on August 6, with the rest scheduled for September 3. This is a new split-release strategy Netflix has adopted recently that mirrors a broader shift in how the streamer distributes content. And even though critics are loving the Tim Burton-directed episodes, the series hasn’t soared on the charts as expected.

‘Wednesday’ currently ranks 4th on FlixPatrol’s global TV chart, trailing behind Unspeakable Sins, Untamed, and Beyond the Bar. In the U.S. alone, it initially landed a 10th place just before the season 2 dropped. It has since climbed just two spots.

Statistics show that the only region where Wednesday topped the charts is Lebanon, although it’s made the Top 10 in several other countries.

Despite chart setbacks, Wednesday Season 2 is earning its stripes with an 83% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (up from 73% in Season 1) and an 86% audience rating. Clearly, the storytelling is resonating and vibing. We just wish it would reflect in some numbers too.

Don’t worry, though: Netflix has already confirmed that Season 3 is in development, and the creative team hopes to close the gap between seasons for future releases.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

