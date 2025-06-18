By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Spotify Fans Jealous As Ios 26 Apple Music Feature Goes Viral

Apple’s iOS 26 brings significant improvements to Apple Music, among many other features that are buzzing hot these days. The update includes AutoMix, an AI-powered playlist DJ tool that blurs tracks with rhythm matching. Also, it can now do time stretching to provide seamless transitions throughout your music queue. In contrast to basic crossfade functionalities, AutoMix dynamically evaluates each track and constructs seamless DJ-style sets in real-time.



With Sing, iOS 26 also makes karaoke more enjoyable by allowing iPhones to function as microphones that are connected to Apple TV. Real-time lyrics, images, and audience responses enhance digital sing-alongs significantly.

Apple Music Adds Music Pins & Lyrics Translation

The update includes Music Pins, so users can pin favorite artists, playlists, or albums to the top of their Library. It also launches Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation, powered by machine learning, bringing foreign language songs to sing-along clarity while preserving the original cultural meaning.

iOS 26 Stirs Spotify Envy Among Users

Apple Music fans are reacting loud and clear. A viral TikTok shows AutoMix in action with enthusiastic comments like “gamechanger.”



Some Spotify users admit feeling jealous, praising Apple Music for its sleek interface, global rollout, and dependable features. One Redditor even declared AutoMix as one of the best features in the update.

Apple Music: Reigniting Streaming Rivalry

Industry analysts see this as an aggressive push toward Spotify’s territory. Features like beat matched mixing, karaoke mode, and lyric tools clearly signal Apple’s ambition to lead in immersive music experiences. Unlike Spotify’s staggered releases, Apple is delivering these upgrades in a unified global launch.

As users begin juggling streaming apps, AutoMix may be the tipping point. Some are already experimenting with both services. Loyalty could shift depending on feature delivery and overall user experience.

AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

