Spotify iOS App Now Enables Direct Audiobook Purchases in U.S.

Apple’s recent update to its iOS app now lets U.S. iPhone users purchase any audiobook directly within Spotify, bypassing App Store fees and redirects. This change reinstates a “Buy” button and visible pricing alongside audiobook titles, and allows Premium subscribers to top up listening hours instantly.







Previously, Spotify had removed in‑app audiobook sales in 2022 to protest Apple’s 30 percent commission, forcing users to buy via Spotify’s website.

Background

Since 2022, developers were barred from directing users to external purchase links, and Spotify complied by removing audiobook buying on iOS, citing Apple’s “choking competition” via steep in‑app fees.

Under Apple’s rules, digital goods must use the App Store’s in‑app purchase system and share 30 percent of revenue (or 15 percent on subscriptions).







This policy led Spotify to push subscriptions outside iOS, keeping audiobook sales web‑only until the legal landscape shifted.

The Epic Games Ruling’s Impact on Audiobook Users

In Epic Games v. Apple, a U.S. federal court barred Apple from prohibiting developers from informing users about external purchase options and from forcing all transactions through its payment system.

Following this ruling, Apple approved Spotify’s update, allowing native audiobook pricing and purchase links within the app. A recent court action even compelled Apple to explain its delay in complying with the injunction, reinforcing the legal impetus for change.

What’s New in Spotify’s iOS App

Visible Pricing and Buy Button : A prominent “Buy” button now appears next to every audiobook title, displaying the price and initiating a one‑tap purchase outside Apple’s IAP framework.

Additional Listening Hours : Premium subscribers can top up their audiobook allowances directly in‑app, avoiding website redirects and streamlining the user experience.

Seamless Access: Purchased audiobooks download instantly into users’ libraries, eliminating complex navigation or external link hopping.

Implications for Audiobook Users and Publishers

For listeners, this update vastly improves content discovery and purchase flow, likely boosting engagement among first‑time and frequent buyers. Also, publishers and authors stand to gain from full retention of sales revenue, which can translate into better margins and more competitive pricing.

Although this feature currently applies only to U.S. users, Spotify may expand it globally as regulatory pressure mounts worldwide. Developers across digital content sectors will monitor user adoption and Apple’s enforcement stance closely.