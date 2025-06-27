So, it is that time of the year when Squid Game Season 3 fever reached pitch high over the weekend. Netflix’s hit series wrapped up its third and final season on June 27 with emotional payoff and a stunning celebrity cameo.







Squid Game Season 3 A-Lister Cameo

In a twist no one saw coming, Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett makes an unexpected appearance in the finale. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment sent fans into a frenzy, sparking instant rumors of a US-based spin-off that could reshape the Squid Game universe.

Finale Fallout: Gi-hun’s Legacy

While the season ties up multiple arcs and offers satisfying emotional closure, it also plants a greater lesson for the watcher. From character resolutions to surprise appearances, the finale manages to balance payoff with possibility, without giving away exactly how. You have to figure out how it pans out on your own.

Squid Game: US Spin-Off Incoming?

The show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk firmly called Season 3 the official end. Yet Blanchett cameo hints at Netflix gearing up for an American expansion, possibly tied to a rumored spin-off in development since 2023. Wonder when we could see some of that.







Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix, all three seasons.