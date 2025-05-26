Startup Founders Can Now Get Rs5m Through NIC Karachi & Orbit Program

NIC Karachi has launched its first structured startup acceleration program in collaboration with Orbit Startups, aiming to fast-track high-potential companies through funding and expert guidance.







The NIC Karachi startup acceleration program will run for three months and support 10 startups with up to Rs5 million in milestone-based grants. In addition to funding, participants will receive intensive training from global experts affiliated with Orbit Startups, a Singapore-based investor focused on emerging markets.

“With a young, digital-first population, Pakistan is undergoing a technology-driven transformation,” said William Bao Bean, Managing General Partner at Orbit Startups. He emphasized the potential of Pakistan’s overlooked startup ecosystem, noting that the NIC Karachi startup acceleration program is a strategic step toward global competitiveness.

According to a press release, the program marks a shift in NIC Karachi’s role—from a startup launchpad to a full-fledged growth-stage accelerator aligned with both national economic goals and global innovation trends. The initiative seeks to scale startups with proven traction, functional revenue models, and products already in the market.







Ali Sohail Tabba, Chairperson of NIC Karachi’s Governance Committee, stated that the goal is to help startups raise capital, expand market impact, and prepare for international growth. The program targets sectors such as fintech, cybersecurity, industrial automation, agritech, climate tech, and logistics.

A milestone-based evaluation framework will guide the progress of each startup. Grant disbursements will be based on achieving clearly defined deliverables in areas like business performance, product development, and investor readiness.

Earlier in May, NIC Karachi hosted the Pakistan Investor Summit 2025 – Summer Edition, announcing two initiatives: the Pakistan Startup Fund and BridgeStart, both designed to strengthen startup funding infrastructure and provide global exposure to Pakistani founders.