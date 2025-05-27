Steam Drops This Surprise Free Game Players Can Keep Forever

In a throwback to earlier eccentric game promos, Steam has released Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – Words of Vengeance, a free-to-play typing game that also serves as a unique promotional for the upcoming Boltgun 2. This unexpected release has received great feedback from the gaming community.







A Typing Game with a Warhammer Twist

Words of Vengeance offers a unique blend of fast-paced typing challenges set within the gritty Warhammer 40K universe. While it doesn’t mirror the gameplay of the original Boltgun, it captures the franchise’s aesthetic, providing an engaging experience reminiscent of classic typing games like The Typing of the Dead.

The Idea of Free Game on Steam

Gamers have loved the title and praised its creative approach. A user commented, “Quite a fun little game, I’d actually pay for a full version of something like this, it’s fun and hones your typing skills.” Another said of its office appeal: “Perfect for those who have desk jobs; you can play this, and they’ll think you’re working HARD.”

A Creative Marketing Strategy

This release harks back to an era when game promotions were more experimental. By offering a standalone, entertaining experience, Words of Vengeance serves as both a game and a marketing tool, generating buzz for Boltgun 2 while providing value to players.







Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a retro-inspired first-person shooter developed by Auroch Digital and published by Focus Entertainment. On the other hand, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – Words of Vengeance is its typing counterpart set in the same universe. It is available now on Steam for free, allowing players to enjoy this unique title indefinitely.