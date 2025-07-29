By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Steam Just Dropped 6 Free Games You Can Keep Forever

Steam has once again spoiled gamers with a surprise drop: 6 free games beloved by many, which you can download right now, totally free, and keep forever. No trial timers. No subscription hooks. Just a good old-fashioned game grab, the kind that reminds us of demo discs from the golden era.

Back in the day, gamers would rip open video game magazines for cheat codes and disc packed with demos. That nostalgic thrill might be gone, but digital storefronts like Steam are bringing back the spirit. Here are the six free games on Steam to get the nostalgia kicking:

Boogie Cruise

A lightning-fast indie racing game that’s not afraid to get weird. After tearing up the tracks, players dive straight into a dungeon-crawling boss fight. Yes, you read that right, this one mashes racing with action-adventure for a chaotic thrill ride.

Touhou Crawl

A roguelike spinoff from the beloved Touhou universe. Explore a dungeon-ified Gensokyo using strategic items, spiritual energy, and sheer willpower. Perfect for fans of tactical dungeon combat with a twist.

Paths of the Visionaries

This JRPG love letter throws you into a noir-style conspiracy with high school detectives, street brawlers, and lurking horrors. Choose your actions wisely: your choices shape the narrative in unpredictable ways.

JungleBoys

A couch-coop jungle brawler for up to four players. Collect, heal, and fight in a lush, chaotic wilderness. Designed for split-screen madness, this one’s perfect for local multiplayer mayhem.

Steel Swarm: APOCALYPSE

Labelled as the hardest MOBA on Steam, this game throws you into frantic 5v5 matches across destructible urban maps. It rewards reflexes, precision, and strategy in equal measure.

OAsys – Speedbots Tournament

A solarpunk-style racer that mixes slick visuals with high-speed, high-stakes racing. Compete in the Speedbots tournament with lasers, robots, and gravity-defying tracks.

