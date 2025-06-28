Street Fighter 6 Welcomes Muay Thai Titan Sagat Trailer Drops

The emperor of Muay Thai is officially back and fans around the globe are losing it. Capcom has confirmed that Sagat will be added to the Street Fighter 6 roster as a playable DLC character on August 5, creating massive waves in the fighting game community.







A newly released teaser trailer offered a glimpse of Sagat’s signature stare and dominant fighting stance. The short clip was more than enough to ignite buzz across Reddit, YouTube, and competitive FGC circles. Sagat’s return has long been a topic of fan speculation since the game’s 2023 launch, and now, the hype is turning into reality.

Street Fighter 6 Sagat DLC Sends Shockwaves Through the FGC

Sagat is a fan-favorite from the earliest Street Fighter titles, known for his crushing Tiger Knee and long-range Tiger Shots. His inclusion brings back a sense of nostalgia while reinforcing Capcom’s strategy of blending legacy content with modern mechanics.

The update follows Elena’s return earlier in June, and is part of Capcom’s Year 2 Fighters Edition, which recently rolled out for platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. Fans in competitive esports hubs like Pakistan, where the FGC is vibrant and growing, are already gearing up to master Sagat’s updated moveset.







What Makes Street Fighter 6 a Knockout Hit

With a deep and dynamic gameplay system, Street Fighter 6 continues to evolve. Here’s what’s keeping it at the top:

18-character base roster featuring Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, and more

Three control styles (Classic, Modern, Dynamic) catering to all skill levels

Real-Time Commentary that mimics live esports play-by-play

World Tour Mode, an immersive single-player campaign set in Metro City

Battle Hub, where players compete, chat, and revisit classic Capcom arcade games

What’s Next for Street Fighter 6?

With Sagat’s return set for August 5, fans are already speculating about future updates. Will Capcom bring in crossover fighters, entirely new characters, or further gameplay modes?

For now, the spotlight belongs to the towering Muay Thai master. Street Fighter 6 Sagat DLC promises to bring back brutal combos, competitive thrills, and a flood of Tiger Uppercuts. Let the countdown begin.