By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sun TV

Pakistan’s long-awaited 5G rollout faces fresh hurdles as the Sun TV dispute takes center stage in ongoing legal battles over spectrum allocation.

During a Senate committee meeting, IT Ministry officials confirmed that spectrum-related cases are pending in court due to Sun TV. When asked about the ownership of Sun TV, the Committee Chairperson was surprised to learn that neither the IT Ministry nor the PTA officials could provide a name. Even the legal member of the ministry failed to respond, drawing a stern rebuke from the chairperson.

“You should leave this committee meeting and return only after finding out who owns Sun TV,” the chairperson remarked.

At this point, journalist Kalbe Ali revealed the identity, stating, “The owner of Sun TV is Aqeel Karim Dhedhi.” Senator Afnanullah supported the statement, saying that the media had long known this, but government officials avoided naming Dhedhi out of fear. Senator Humayun Mohmand further suggested summoning Aqeel Karim Dhedhi to the next committee meeting.

The IT Ministry’s Legal Member acknowledged that despite repeated inquiries from the Frequency Allocation Board, officials have been reluctant to name Sun TV’s owner due to his influence. He admitted:

  • “The owners of Sun TV are powerful individuals, which is why no one dares to mention their names.”
  • “There is no resolution to these cases in the Supreme Court.”
  • “An out-of-court settlement should be pursued.”
  • “These cases are ongoing in courts, but no stay orders exist.”

The unresolved Sun TV case has now become a critical roadblock for spectrum release, limiting Pakistan’s ability to expand telecom capacity. Analysts warn that unless this dispute is settled, the country’s 5G launch will remain on hold, keeping Pakistan behind regional peers in digital infrastructure.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman informed the Senate committee that auctioning the 5G spectrum depends on freeing up available frequencies. However, the crucial 2600 MHz band remains tied up in litigation.

The IT Secretary explained that whenever one High Court rules in the government’s favor, the opposing party quickly takes the matter to another court, prolonging the process. Although the federal government has devised a strategy to speed up proceedings and the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) has already petitioned for early hearings, senators expressed frustration that the issue has remained unresolved for years.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Flyadeal Launches Low-Cost Flights to Pakistan
passport application pakistan
Four New Passport Zones Established in Punjab
Indias Ban On Betting Games Sets Stage For Pakistan To Act What Can We Do
India’s Ban on Betting Games Sets Stage for Pakistan to Act: What Can We Do?
Honor X7d
Honor X7d Released with Snapdragon 685 and Large Display
Govt To Phase Out Manual Electricity Meter Readers
Rawalpindi Gets 1 Million AMI Meters as IESCO Expands Smart Grid Initiative
Cabinet Moves To Update Token Tax Rates After Six Years
Islamabad Car Token Tax to Rise Following Cabinet Decision
Punjab Loan Surge Rs405bn Borrowing Stresses Punjab Finances
Punjab Borrows Rs405bn In One Month, Raising Concerns Over Fiscal Stress
Fbr Ends Qr Code Requirement For Iris Login
FBR Ends QR Code Requirement for IRIS Login
Is Youtube Using Ai To Edit Creator Videos Heres The Details
Is YouTube Using AI to Edit Creator Videos? Here’s the Details
Scientists Test Social Media With Only Ai Bots Chaos Soon Followed
Scientists Test Social Media with Only AI Bots, Chaos Soon Followed
Huawei Debuts Worlds First 100 Mw Charging Hub For Electric Trucks
Huawei Debuts World’s First 100 MW Charging Hub for Electric Trucks
Chatgpt Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers Report
ChatGPT Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers: Report
Islamabad Local Holiday Announced For This Date
CDA Hikes Water and Sewerage Charges in Islamabad