By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Police Arrest Suspect For Harassing Influencer Samiya Hijab

The suspect in the TikToker Samiya Hijab kidnapping case admitted guilt before a court in Islamabad and has been remanded to police custody for five days.

On Tuesday, Islamabad Police presented Hassan Zahid before the District and Sessions Courts in connection with the alleged kidnapping and extortion attempt targeting TikToker Samiya Hijab.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood Chaudhry questioned the accused about his actions and the threats made to the victim. In response, Zahid admitted guilt, telling the court, “Sir, I made a mistake.”

Police had sought an eight-day physical remand to recover the suspect’s vehicle, pistol, and cash. However, the court approved only a five-day remand.

Officials confirmed that Zahid was arrested on Monday after Samiya Hijab lodged a complaint at Shalimar Police Station and provided a video statement.

The First Information Report was filed under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 354, 365, 392, 500, 509, and 511.

In her statement, the TikToker said the suspect attempted to forcibly abduct her from her residence when she went to return his gifts. She further alleged harassment and assault, adding that she has CCTV footage as supporting evidence.

Authorities said the investigation will continue during the remand period to recover the evidence mentioned by police.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Wins Youth Scrabble Championship For Sixth Time
Pakistan Wins Youth Scrabble Championship for Sixth Time
Fauji Cement Posts Record Rs13 3bn Profit In Fy25
Cement Sales in August 2025 Rise Over 10%
Google
US Court Delivers Major Google Antitrust Ruling
Kp Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media
KP Aasan Karobar Bill 2025 Passed to Simplify Business Registration
Electric Buses Arrive In Islamabad With New Routes And Fleet Expansion
Punjab Confirms Electric Buses in Another Major District from October 2025
Hec Releases Updated List Of Recognised Ms Phd Programmes
Punjab HEC Jobs 2025 Announced with Salary Up to Rs. 350,000
FBR currency declaration app
SBP Cancels Money Masters Currency Exchange License
Vivo Y500 launch
Vivo Y500 Launched with 8200mAh Battery and 90W Charging
Secp Links Regulators To Ezfile For Faster Services
SECP Issues New Rules for Digital Asset Management Services
Pakistan’s Trade Deficit Hits $2.9bn in August 2025
Nadra Launches Amnesty Scheme To Fix Cnic Errors Without Penalty
NADRA Call Centers Temporarily Closed in Twin Cities Tomorrow
Biek
BIEK Opens Enrollment Form Submission for Intermediate Part II Exams 2025
Infinix Gt 30
Infinix GT 30 Global Debut Confirmed for September 11