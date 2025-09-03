The suspect in the TikToker Samiya Hijab kidnapping case admitted guilt before a court in Islamabad and has been remanded to police custody for five days.

On Tuesday, Islamabad Police presented Hassan Zahid before the District and Sessions Courts in connection with the alleged kidnapping and extortion attempt targeting TikToker Samiya Hijab.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood Chaudhry questioned the accused about his actions and the threats made to the victim. In response, Zahid admitted guilt, telling the court, “Sir, I made a mistake.”

Police had sought an eight-day physical remand to recover the suspect’s vehicle, pistol, and cash. However, the court approved only a five-day remand.

Officials confirmed that Zahid was arrested on Monday after Samiya Hijab lodged a complaint at Shalimar Police Station and provided a video statement.

The First Information Report was filed under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 354, 365, 392, 500, 509, and 511.

In her statement, the TikToker said the suspect attempted to forcibly abduct her from her residence when she went to return his gifts. She further alleged harassment and assault, adding that she has CCTV footage as supporting evidence.

Authorities said the investigation will continue during the remand period to recover the evidence mentioned by police.