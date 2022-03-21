Syngenta Pakistan appoints Tabbish Mahmood as Head of Digital Services & Business Development

Syngenta Pakistan Limited is the leading agriculture inputs company, providing Crop Protection products and Seeds all over the country. Effective 21st March, 2022, it has appointed Tabbish Mahmood as its new ‘Head of Digital Services & Business Development’.

This announcement is followed by the recent appointment of Zeeshan Baig as the “Country General Managher”, who is driving the digital agenda in addition to leading the existing business of Syngenta in Pakistan, since January 2022

In this new role, Tabbish will lead the digital roadmap for the business which includes introducing digital & technological innovations, digital ecosystem engagements and public-private partnerships , while also identifying new business opportunities. He will be working towards building and strengthening the Digital Operating System (OS) for Syngenta Pakistan.

The Country General Manager – Zeeshan Baig stated that:

“Syngenta Pakistan is one of the largest agriculture inputs providers in Pakistan for Crop Protection and Seeds, and has aggressive plans for digitalization. With over 14 years of diversified technical and commercial experience, Tabbish brings strong leadership and Agri-tech expertise to the company. Therefore, he will be instrumental in leading our digital agenda which will enable farmers to grow more efficiently and sustainably, improve their livelihoods, and contribute to food security.”

In his previous role, Tabbish led the largest Agri-Tech venture in Pakistan – “BaKhabar Kissan”, where he and his team built a truly disruptive, data-driven platform, focused on empowering and transforming the lives of millions of farmers, who used to be either misled or uninformed previously. During his tenure at BaKhabar Kissan, his small team grew into a resourceful pack of 100+ AgriTech professionals, nurtured with a wealth of global experience in agriculture, data & technology.

BaKhabar Kissan’s robust platform enables “remote farm-management” through proactive written, audio and visual advisories. Tabbish helped to setup the Weather, Crop, Livestock and Remote sensing operations centers and the largest omni-channel based platform enabling any and every stakeholder in the Agri value chain to interact and transact.

Prior to that, Tabbish had led several large-scale ICT projects with Huawei Middle East, HP APAC, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Telenor Pakistan. He holds an MBA degree in International Management (Finance) from Royal Holloway, University of London and a Bachelor’s degree in Telecom Engineering.

Tabbish Mahmood said that: