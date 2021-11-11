Tablet-in-a-School: KPK to introduce tablets in schools as part of digitization effort

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in its continuous attempt to push for province-wide digitization, has decided to launch an initiative for the purpose of introducing tablets in its schools.

Aptly termed “Tablet-in-a-School”, the programme is focused on enhancing the monitoring process of schools in the province via tablets.

The development was announced by a senior official of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) while talking to the APP. He went on to inform that the government is working hard to eliminate fraudulent and wrong postings and that each teacher will now have to teach on their actual post.

He also highlighted that a double shift programme for the enrollment of out-of-school children had also been initiated.

3,000 children have been enrolled in 120 schools, in the first phase of the programme. Whereas for the second phase, more than 400 schools have been selected and the number of such schools will later increase further, to reach around 1,000.

The official also informed that e-transfer policy had also been introduced to ensure transfer and postings based on merit and transparency. With this system, the official said, all postings and transfers are now being made online.

The provincial government is also introducing Smart Schools’ Education Programme in the public sector schools and for this purpose memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed with Coded Minds and HOPE organizations.