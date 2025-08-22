By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Talha Ahmed Instagram Account Suspended Shocks Fans Across Pakistan

Talha Ahmed, a 16-year-old comedy content creator, is currently locked out of his Instagram account due to policy violations assumed to have been made there.

The ban has raised much controversy among his fans, as well as other artists. Talha also shared on his Facebook Story that he would be back with more strength and that he would continue with his work and health issues.

Talha Ahmed Instagram has been central to his rapid rise and to the bond he built with more than 300,000 followers.

Talha rose to prominence with satirical and comedy videos that often contained social commentary. He built a large audience while managing thalassemia and frequent medical care.

Earlier this year, he received recognition from the Prime Minister, who awarded him a shield and an electronic tablet. His work is widely distributed, with some of his videos sporting millions of views and generating debate on the Internet.

Instagram has not publicised the cause of the Instagram suspension. Others attribute the act to some satire material that Talha posted in the recent past on the Karachi rains and the local government officials.

Supporters have urged a transparent review and have called for expedited reinstatement. To keep his work visible, the creator community has been active in putting up to keep his work visible on other platforms, as the suspension still exists.

Talha is still releasing on YouTube and Facebook, where his latest material can still be seen.

Talha Ahmed’s Instagram followers want to see an equitable and reasonable solution soon that can respect both societal morals and artistic freedom.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Qualcomms Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Chips Bring Amazing Tools To Users
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Chips Bring Amazing Tools to Users
Fia Ai App Pilot Launched At Islamabad Airport To Curb Human Smuggling
FIA AI App Pilot Launched At Islamabad Airport To Curb Human Smuggling
Pakistans Poverty Tied To Provincial Size Study Suggests Split
Pakistan’s Poverty Tied to Provincial Size, Study Suggests Split
Pakistan Economic Census 2023 Mosques Outnumber Factories
Digital Economic Census 2023: Mosques Outnumber Factories
Pta
PTA Rejects Audit Allegations Against Jazz Over Excess Billing
Vivo Challenges Apple Meta With Lighter Cheaper Vr Headset
Vivo Challenges Apple, Meta with Lighter, Cheaper VR Headset
Your Household Gadgets Could Soon Be Battery Free Scientists Claim
Your Household Gadgets Could Soon Be Battery Free, Scientists Claim
Pakistans National Cert Issues Urgent Data Protection Alert
National, Punjab CERTs Issue Urgent Data Protection Alert for Pakistanis
Govt Launches Risk Coverage Scheme To Boost Agri Financing
Govt Launches Risk Coverage Scheme to Boost Agri Financing
Google Messages Adds Remote Message Deletion For Rcs Chats
Remote Message Deletion Now Available in Google Messages
Secp
SECP Opens Doors for Startups with Angel Fund Initiative
Whatsapp To Add New Voicemail Style Feature For Missed Calls
WhatsApp to Add New Voicemail-Style Feature for Missed Calls
The Last Of Us Developers Officially Confirm Another Game
‘The Last of Us’ Developers Officially Confirm Another Game