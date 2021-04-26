TCL Pakistan Launches IoT Automation Systems For Smart Living

In recent news, TCL which is one of Pakistan’s prominent TV brands has headed into the world of automation through seamless internet connectivity. The company aims to leverage the latest technological advancements to ensure a much ‘smarter’ living for the people in Pakistan through the power of the Internet of Things.

TCL IoT was recently launched through an advertisement that featured Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach Daren Sammy. These devices will allow consumers to connect other appliances and devices through the TCL Home app and Google Home which acknowledges commands via voice. In a nutshell, users will be able to control their lights, switches, appliances, and other household items with a simple command to the TCL Home. This even includes controlling the house’s temperature, curtains, and much more.

At the launch of the IoT device, Mr. Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing of TCL Pakistan stated the following:

“The incorporation of innovative technology in our systems and device reflects TCL’s strong commitment to making the most innovative technology readily available in Pakistan. IOT will help customers experience the true essence of connection and interaction with their electronic devices.”

So far it seems pretty clear that TCL’s IoT device is the local choice for people to go for in comparison to other devices made by global companies such as Huawei. The main challenge for TCL would be the selling point as such automation devices are more of a luxury than a need for consumers. Unless our construction and technology sector pool together to bring about change in architecture, IoT devices are something that might not be opted for by consumers on a massive scale.

On a personal note, if the government focuses on a more smart and digital ecosystem then Internet of Things can truly flourish in our country.