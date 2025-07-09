By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold

The latest development in foldable technology, the Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold, will be formally introduced in mid-July. The Phantom Ultimate 2, Tecno’s first tri-fold idea, was unveiled about a year ago. Later, it was displayed at MWC 2025. Tecno is currently getting set to make a formal announcement about its improved concept, the Phantom Ultimate G Fold, and preliminary pictures show the device both folded and unfolded.

Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept Coming Soon

The Tecno G Fold has a display that folds inward. When folded, its design provides additional protection by shielding the main screen. Samsung is rumored to adopt a similar tri-fold style in its upcoming foldable. However, Tecno’s version remains a concept and is not yet ready for mass production.

The G Fold has a triple-camera arrangement with a cover screen on the left side. Tecno claims that when the device is opened, the display will be perfectly flat. Smaller dual-hinge components and a special stacking of flexible screen materials enable this.

Additionally, the hinge supports stable hovering angles and accommodates a variety of shapes. This adaptability provides additional viewing modes and enhances usability. The G Fold demonstrates sophisticated engineering, despite still being a concept.

According to Tecno, the G Fold will be the thinnest tri-fold phone in the world. If accurate, it will have a slimmer profile than the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, which unfolds to a mere 3.6 mm. With its slim profile, seamless screen, and cutting-edge hinge system, the Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold demonstrates the brand’s ambition in the foldable phone market.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

