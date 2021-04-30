News, Social Media

Telegram Is Launching Its Group Video Calls Feature In May

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 37 sec read>

In recent news, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced that the iOS version of Telegram will soon support the new feature of group video calls in May. Though the feature was initially set to make its debut in 2020, it soon came about in 2021 while end-to-end encryption video calling coming last year instead.

With the concept of a group calling releasing soon, Durov stated the following in regards to that:
“Screen sharing, encryption, noise-canceling, desktop and tablet support — everything you can expect from a modern video conferencing tool, but with Telegram-level UI, speed and encryption.”

During the pandemic, it is to be noted that Telegram has improved vastly while ensuring security for users. Moreover, the company highlighted that throughout the pandemic the number of users had reached 400 million per month. Telegram seems to be giving WhatsApp a run for its money with privacy as WhatsApp had gained bad heat for its previous terms and conditions.

However, even with the updates, it is highly unlikely that Telegram would dethrone WhatsApp from the position of the most popular messaging app used.

Telegram updates
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Pakistan stresses the need for bridging the global digital divide

in News, Technology
Apr 30, 2021  ·  

Apple Is Beginning To Mass Produce M2 Chips This Month, Intel In Trouble?

in News, Technology
Apr 30, 2021  ·  

Google Lens Now Lets You Translate Screenshots Automatically

in News, Technology
Apr 30, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Pakistan stresses the need for bridging the global digital divide