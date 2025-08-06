Islamabad— Telenor Pakistan’s Board of Directors has announced Fridtjof Rusten as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will assume the role on September 1, 2025, succeeding Khurrum Ashfaque, who will move to a new leadership position within the Telenor Group. Fridtjof brings over 23 years of experience to the role. He has held key positions across Asia within the Telenor Group. Most recently, he served as Chief Transformation Officer at True Corporation, overseeing the initial phase of the DTAC–True merger integration.

Earlier, he worked as Chief Financial Officer at Telenor Pakistan from 2020 to 2023. During his time as CFO, Fridtjof led the company through strategic changes and operational turnaround. Marius Gigernes, Chair of Telenor Pakistan’s Board, welcomed the appointment.

“Fridtjof’s leadership and deep knowledge of the Pakistan market make him ideal for this role,” he said. “His experience as CFO proved his ability to drive transformation while maintaining operational focus.”

He also praised Khurrum Ashfaque for his leadership over the past two years. “Khurrum led Telenor Pakistan through challenges with stability and delivered strong business results,” Marius stated. “Under his leadership, the company advanced its digital transformation and remained focused on customer value.”

Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, is transitioning to an international role within the Telenor Group. A new CEO, reportedly from Digi, will assume leadership responsibilities on an interim basis. This leadership change comes at a critical time, as Telenor navigates major developments such as the potential PTCL acquisition and the upcoming spectrum auction.

Marius highlighted that Telenor Pakistan has consistently produced leaders who take on global roles within the organization. “This reflects the company’s strong people-first culture,” he added.

Incoming CEO Fridtjof Rusten shared his enthusiasm:

“I’m thrilled to return to Pakistan and work with a talented team. Together, we will build on a strong foundation of empowerment, innovation, and integrity. I am confident we will continue to lead Pakistan’s digital transformation.”

Outgoing CEO Khurrum Ashfaque reflected on his journey:

“It has been an honor leading Telenor Pakistan. I’m grateful to every team member for their commitment through change. We connected millions and empowered communities. I’m confident Fridtjof will take the company to new heights.”

Telenor Pakistan now enters a new phase of leadership, aiming further to strengthen its impact on the country’s digital future.