Telenor Pakistan Changing the Game with Stellar Initiatives

Gaming has grown from a popular pastime into a full fledge industry; with the ‘game’ changing so fast, brands need to stay creative to stay relevant. Today more people play online games than ever before. Professional gaming is as serious as it gets, and to keep things interesting, the games themselves keep getting more immersive, intense, and realistic.

Telenor Pakistan has partnered with gaming giants to enable an ever-growing community of gamers, launched original initiatives, and hosted tournaments to ensure that Pakistani gamers can play more, achieve more, and be more.

It is the first telecom in Pakistan to introduce Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), the first to partner with Google Play Store to enable in-app purchases through DCB, the pioneers of mega E-sports tournaments, and the only telecom to host a massive gaming portfolio.

Telenor Pakistan has partnered with Free Fire and PUBGM, two future forward gaming brands that cater to the digital lifestyle needs of the urban youth segment, by offering them ‘More se Zyada’ opportunities to grow, learn, and develop, play, and win. The company is working with game publishing giants such as Gameloft, and Telenor Pakistan’s own flagship store, Game-box, which includes 700+ games, ensuring that Pakistani gamers always get more value.

In line with ambitions of enabling and empowering every Pakistani, Telenor Pakistan wanted to deliver on its promise of ‘kam mein more se zyada faida’. It has done this by offering gaming bundles, innovative joint initiatives, events, gaming hackathons, and much more for the subscriber’s benefit.

Given how Pakistan did not have any E-sports platform, Telenor Pakistan bridged this gap by providing a one-stop gaming platform, GameBird; to cater to the needs of Pakistani gamers.

GameBird offers gamers the unique opportunity to participate in E-sports tournaments, get the latest updates, watch live streams, and win prizes/gratification by participating in AAA gaming titles. The platform has sowed seeds of building the first of its kind gaming community in Pakistan.

In the last few years, Telenor Pakistan has hosted tournaments, events, and activations that have led them to find some of the best talents in the gaming world. One such group of gamers, the Free Fire Premier League Champions, represented Pakistan at the Free Fire World Series held in Singapore.

The strategic partnerships took Pakistani gamers to the next level of recognition and had an industry-wide impact by inspiring, enabling, and empowering gamers in the country. Telenor Pakistan has won multiple awards and accolades for these efforts, including the prestigious Effie Awards.

Not only is Telenor Pakistan working to enable gamers, but it is also providing a platform for game developers. By joining hands with Google, Telenor Pakistan hosted Game Launcher, an accelerator program to support and encourage game development in Pakistan. Another hackathon, Game Jam, is in the pipeline where GameBird and Telenor Velocity have partnered with Epiphany.

As the consumer evolves, Telenor Pakistan is also changing into a digital lifestyle brand that is active wherever you are. This is just the beginning.