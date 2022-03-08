The All New realme 9i – A 6nm Powerful All-round Performer

The realme 9i is the first entry in the 9th iteration of the acclaimed realme Number Series and upholds the grand realme tradition of providing more game-changing specs at an economical price segment than you would expect. The smartphone comes equipped with amazing features such as a 33W Dart Charge, 90Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery, and many more. So, let’s take a moment to go through these features and determine why this device is among the hottest releases of this year.

Next-level Power

As stylish as it looks on the outside, the realme 9i is just as powerful on the inside. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm chipset which allows for greatly improved performance as well as power-saving. The 6nm processor consumes significantly less power than its 12nm counterparts, consuming 62% less power and providing 46% better performance. When you pit it against the Snapdragon 662 from the previous generation of Snapdragon processors, this processor provides a 20% increase in CPU performance, a 17% increase in GPU performance, and a 10% increase in AI performance. These improvements allow for faster loading, less lag, faster launch times, and higher frame rates which greatly improves the user experience whether it’s for casual use or heavy gameplay. The handset also comes with realme’s Dynamic RAM expansion technology which gives users the option to use up to 5GB additional virtual RAM. This allows you to multitask as needed without ever worrying about the speed of your smartphone.

Next-level Battery

Any great device can fail if it doesn’t have the right support features. Luckily for you, the realme 9i has got you covered. The massive 5000mAh battery that comes with the smartphone provides ample support for long hours of strenuous usage. At full battery, the realme 9i supports continuous music play for up to 116.3 hours and its standby life totals to an impressive 995 hours. Don’t worry if your battery starts to hit the lower thresholds, as even at 5% battery with super power saving mode enabled, your handset can last up to 49.9 hours on standby. When it comes to charging your battery, realme aims to provide a smooth experience with its 33W Dart Charge technology. With its intelligent algorithms and advanced technology, the 33W Dart Charge can get your phone up from 0 to 100% in just 70 minutes.

Next-level Design

The design concept of the realme 9i follows in the footsteps of the realme 8i’s philosophy of “Capture the Light”. This has led to the development of the iconic Stereo Prism Design which presents a dynamic effect of three-dimensional light and shadow transformation. This effect can be found in both the color variants of the realme 9i. However, the Prism Blue variant does come with a little something extra. With 8 layers of optical coating in its rear design, the light passes through layer by layer via refraction. This allows for patterns of light to be seen across the back panel as light moves through the layered design leading to a very attractive display. On the front side, the realme 9i comes with a stunning 6.6-inch, 90Hz refresh rate enabled, LCD touch screen with a peak brightness of 480nit. Combining these design innovations makes the realme 9i an exciting smartphone to watch out for.

Next-level Camera

Last but not least, let’s talk about the camera capabilities of the new realme 9i. When it comes to the rear camera, realme 9i comes equipped with a 50MP AI Triple Camera along with a 2MP Macro Lens for close-up photography and a 2MP Black and White Lens that takes artistic shots in portrait mode. The camera on the realme 9i also comes with various modes including Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert mode, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra Macro, AI Beauty, and Slow Motion among others. All of this combined gives you great photography capabilities in an economical price. The 16MP Selfie Camera is no joke either, allowing you to take clear crisp selfies with natural looking color.

With all these exciting features, the realme 9i is a must have for tech enthusiasts and gamers alike.