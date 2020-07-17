The Senate Standing committee of IT is concerned over budget-cut in HEC funding

The Senate Standing Committee for Information and Technology have risen concerned regarding the budget cut for the Higher Education and Commission and demanded a raise in the allocated funds. The committee has chaired a meeting with Senator Rubina Khalid at the Higher Education Commission Secretariat.

In the meeting, the connectivity issues that pupils are facing during the online classes were discussed. The students residing in remote areas with a poor internet connection would also be a part of the discussion in the meeting.

Apart from the member of the committee, the meeting was attended by the Chairperson of Higher Education Commission Tariq Banuri, The Executive Director of HEC Fateh Marri, The Rector of National Academy of Higher Education Dr. Shaheen Sardar Ali, Spokesperson of Ministry of Information and Technology, Universal Service Fund, Representatives of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and Vice-chancellors of Nobel Universities.

While addressing the meeting, the chairperson of HEC briefed the Senate Committee regarding the steps implemented for executing the Learning Management system in the Institutions providing Higher Education. Since the Pandemic disruption, HEC is trying its level best to carry on the educational activities in the country without interrupting.

While highlighting the hard work taken to train the faculty members for improving the quality of their lecture and ways of virtual teaching Tariq Banuri said: “Broadly there have been two major issues. One, the majority of faculty did not have an online teaching background. Two, students faced internet connectivity issues.”

Tariq Banuri also informed the committee the Higher Education Commission is in close connection with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, MoIT, and the mobile operators functioning in the country. HEC and PTA collaboratively trying to offer cost-effective internet packages to the students. While closing the meeting the chairperson said: “HEC is putting additional efforts to ensure the facilitation of internet-deprived children.”

