This Artificial Blood Works With All Blood Types

Japan is currently conducting clinical trials for an artificial blood that could be universally compatible with all blood types and comes with an extended shelf life. This development by Professor Hiromi Sakai’s laboratory at Nara Medical University holds immense promise for addressing critical blood shortages worldwide.







Unlike traditional blood transfusions that require precise blood type matching (A, B, AB, O, and Rh factor), this artificial blood is designed to be compatible with all blood types. This eliminates the need for cross-matching, speeding up transfusions in emergencies where every second counts.

Another major limitation of donated blood is its short shelf life (typically around 42 days, and platelets only 5 days). This artificial blood can be stored at room temperature for up to two years, and potentially up to five years under refrigeration.

The artificial blood is created by extracting hemoglobin from expired donor blood and processing it to be virus-free. This purification and encapsulation process significantly reduces the risk of transmitting blood-borne infections.







The core of this artificial blood is “hemoglobin vesicles,” which are essentially microscopic particles designed to mimic natural red blood cells. Then it is encapsulated in a lipid shell that is free of blood type markers, giving it universal comparability.

This innovation could reduce preventable deaths in various scenarios, including injuries, surgeries, childbirth, and chronic health care, It also has implications for military medics and even long-duration space travel where traditional blood storage is not feasible.

Small-scale studies began in 2022, where healthy adult volunteers received small quantities of the artificial hemoglobin vesicles. In March 2025, Nara Medical University launched new clinical trials, administering larger quantities (100 to 400 milliliters) of the artificial blood to 16 healthy adult volunteers. The goal is to confirm safety before moving on to broader efficacy studies. The researchers aim to achieve clinical approval and practical rollout of this universal artificial blood by 2030.