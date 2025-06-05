This Bioluminescence Tool Is 515X Better At Virus Detection
Scientists at Mass General Brigham have developed a groundbreaking bioluminescence tool called Luminescence Cascade-based Sensor (LUCAS), which significantly enhances virus detection. This innovation is a modification of the natural chemical reaction responsible for light production in certain animals.
LUCAS is an impressive 515 times brighter and eight times more enduring than existing bioluminescent models. This increased brightness and sustained light emission allow for more efficient and effective detection of even hard-to-find virus particles.
The tool leverages these natural components of bioluminescence:
- Luciferin: A light-emitting molecule.
- Luciferase: An enzyme that reacts with luciferin to produce light.
- Beta-galactosidase: A crucial enzyme that attaches to luciferin.
This attachment regulates the release of luciferin’s light-emitting properties, enabling a single, highly efficient reaction for illuminating viruses.
