By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
This Bioluminescence Tool Is 515x Better At Virus Detection

Scientists at Mass General Brigham have developed a groundbreaking bioluminescence tool called Luminescence Cascade-based Sensor (LUCAS), which significantly enhances virus detection. This innovation is a modification of the natural chemical reaction responsible for light production in certain animals.



LUCAS is an impressive 515 times brighter and eight times more enduring than existing bioluminescent models. This increased brightness and sustained light emission allow for more efficient and effective detection of even hard-to-find virus particles.

The tool leverages these natural components of bioluminescence:

  • Luciferin: A light-emitting molecule.
  • Luciferase: An enzyme that reacts with luciferin to produce light.
  • Beta-galactosidase: A crucial enzyme that attaches to luciferin.

This attachment regulates the release of luciferin’s light-emitting properties, enabling a single, highly efficient reaction for illuminating viruses.

LUCAS Tool, Virus Detection
Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Whatsapp Is Ready To Introduce Personalized Chatbots Soon

WhatsApp is Ready To Introduce Personalized Chatbots Soon

You Can Now Get Jetour Vehicles On 36 Months Installments

You Can Now Get Jetour Vehicles On 36 Months Installments ( Only 94k per month)

Pm Appoints Key Officials For It And Cybersecurity Projects

PM Appoints Key Officials for IT and Cybersecurity Projects

Pm Shehbaz Extends Tenure Of Cybersecurity Project Director

PM Shehbaz Extends Tenure of Cybersecurity Project Director

Operation Grey Revvs Up Against Major Scam Call Centers In Pakistan

“Operation Grey” Revvs Up Against Major Scam Call Centers in Pakistan

Apple Loses Legal Battle Has To Allow App Store Payment Links

Apple Loses Legal Battle: Has To Allow App Store Payment Links

Call Of Duty Faces Backlash Over Recent Loadout Microtransaction

Call of Duty Faces Backlash Over Recent Loadout Microtransaction

Intel Nova Lake Cpus Get Major Gpu Overhaul With Xe3 And Xe4

Intel Nova Lake CPUs Get Major GPU Overhaul with Xe3 and Xe4

Tecno Camon 40 Series Captures Androon Lahore Like Never Before Through Shot On Camon Photowalk

TECNO Camon 40 Series Captures Androon Lahore Like Never Before, Through Photowalk

Adobe Launched Photoshop Beta On Android For Free

Adobe Launched Photoshop Beta On Android For Free

Fortnite Will Add More Ai Npcs Despite The Darth Vader Fiasco

Fortnite Will Add More AI NPCs Despite the Darth Vader Fiasco

This Artificial Blood Works With All Blood Types

This Artificial Blood Works With All Blood Types

Bilawals Dig At Modi Over Temu Triggers Firestorm On Chinese Product Quality

Bilawal’s Dig at Modi Over ‘Temu’ Triggers Firestorm on Chinese Product Quality