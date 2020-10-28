This founder has built a digital complaint portal for you to post your grievances in a single place

Gillaa is currently the only platform in Pakistan which lets you register complaints against private companies. What’s more, is that you can view complaints that others have posted against a certain company so you can make up your mind about their services.

If you have a complaint against any private company in Pakistan, simply log on to https://t.co/IlEholm5Qg and post it. We will make sure to forward your complaint directly to the company#DigitalPakistan #Consumerprotection #gillaa pic.twitter.com/JbqQw6zLpF — Gillaa (@gillaacom) August 19, 2020

The company was founded by Harun Khan and is part of the 9th cohort of NIC. The platform is designed to bridge the communication gap that exists between the end-users of any company and the company itself. Many companies have an existing complaint system in place but it is seldom utilized.

Gillaa removes all the hassle by taking your complaints, ensuring they are correct so there isn’t any spam, and forwards it to the companies that it is registered against. If they don’t take any action, your complaint is still visible to others so they can be wary if someone isn’t providing good service.

All of this is free of charge as well! All you have to do is get registered on the site and complain away. Don’t get carried away though, the moderators will still approve your complaints before posting them.

According to their site, they already have more than 5000 registered users and 3600 company accounts.

Image Source: Gillaa

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk