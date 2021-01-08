This Pakistani is leading Mercedes-Benz into the electric vehicle market

Sajjad Khan, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG and Chief Technical Officer, is the man leading the car giant – Mercedes-Benz into the electric vehicle market with six new all-electric EQ models. Sajjad Khan hails from Karachi and received his degree in computer science from NED Engineering university according to sources.

He joined DaimlerChrysler AG in 2001 where he worked on various projects in the field of infotainment before transferring to the materials purchasing department in 2004, where he procured electronic components for cars. He is currently the Executive Vice President at Mercedes-Benz Cars

The all-electric EQS sedan will join the current gasoline-engine S500 and S580 models as the third member of the flagship S-class lineup and will be produced at Mercedes-Benz’s “Factory 56” in Sindelfingen, Germany, alongside the regular S-class models. The EQS sedan is the first to utilize the new electric architecture designed for luxury and executive EV models.

He also unveiled the MUBX Hyperscreen for the EQS sedan that has been termed as the brain and the nervous system of the car itself. He said, “With its unique electro-aesthetics and high user-friendliness, it represents the entire character of the EQS – avant-garde, cool, personal, and useful.”

Image Source: NewMobility