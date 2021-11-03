Electric Cars, News

This suitcase-sized powerbank charges Electric Vehicles

With electric vehicles (EV) becoming the next big thing in the automobile industry, relevant devices and accessories are also joining the EV ecosystem. One of these devices is called a ZipCharge Go, a power bank that allows EV owners to charge their vehicles on the go. This is a very convenient device for EV owners who might find trouble in finding an electric station because despite the rise of EVs electric stations are not a common thing yet.

The ZipCharge Go was introduced by a British startup having the same name as that of the product. This power bank is the size of a suitcase and weighs around 50 pounds while having wheels and a retractable handle. The Go can provide up 20 miles of range after being plugged into the car for just 30 minutes. However, there will be a higher capacity version that will be able to provide an EV up to 40 miles of range.

 

The power bank works with any plug-in hybrid or EV with a Type 2 socket and it takes around 30 minutes or 1 hour to charge up to full capacity. Though charging the device as easy as plugging an appliance plug into a socket. In addition, users will be able to control and monitor the device through a mobile application.

The ZipCharge Go will be available around the fourth quarter of 2022 which will have a 4kWh and an 8kWh.

