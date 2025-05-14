TikTok AI alive feature Lets Users turn photos Into Videos ( It’s free for everyone)

TikTok has introduced a powerful new tool called TikTok AI Alive, a free feature that allows users to transform static photos into animated, short-form videos directly within TikTok Stories.

The newly launched TikTok AI Alive enables users to breathe life into their photos using intelligent editing tools, making it easier than ever to create immersive, dynamic content. TikTok says the feature is designed to empower anyone—regardless of editing skills—to turn simple images into captivating visual stories enhanced with movement, atmosphere, and creative effects.

In its announcement, TikTok emphasized its goal to boost creativity on the platform with AI Alive, although it remains to be seen how major content creators will embrace the feature.

TikTok shared a few example use cases: users can take a serene sunset photo and convert it into a cinematic scene, or animate a group selfie into a lively video that highlights subtle expressions and movements—bringing everyday moments to life.

How to Use TikTok AI Alive

To try TikTok AI Alive, all you need is the TikTok app on your device. After logging in:

Open the Story Camera by tapping the blue “+” icon at the top of the Inbox or Profile page.

Choose a single image from your Story Album.

Tap the AI Alive icon on the right-side toolbar in the photo edit view.

Once you create and post your AI Alive Story, it becomes visible across TikTok’s For You feed, Following feed, and your profile, making it easier for followers to engage with your animated content.

TikTok AI Alive is available now for free and represents the platform’s ongoing push to enhance storytelling through accessible AI-powered tools.