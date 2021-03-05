News, Social Media

TikTok is introducing a Q&A feature for creators to answer their fans’ questions

TikTok has officially launched a new feature that allows creators to answer questions from their fans. This feature is applicable on pre-recorded and live videos and can be used by first marking a comment as a question and then send it as a text comment or a video reply.

The new Q&A feature is now here to help you ask or answer any questions. Try it out now!

Moreover, in live videos creators can select particular questions via a dedicated menu and highlight them for the rest of the viewers to see. However, in video replies, Q&A comments can be added as stickers which will redirect the user to a video where the question was originally asked.

According to TikTok, the feature is available for Creator Accounts which is accessible via the “Manage Account” option in settings. This feature was initially was being tested as an opt-in feature to Creator Accounts with over 10,000 followers. With the testing completed, the feature is now available globally for all.

These features are similar to Instagram’s Q&A features hence it is expected that TikTok may come up with more features to give similar social media applications a run for their money.

