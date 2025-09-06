By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 22 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Tiktok Launches In App Movie Ticketing Via Fandango Integration

In a strategic expansion of its e-commerce offerings, TikTok has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership. The most used social media platform is parterning with online movie ticketing service Fandango. The partnership will allow users to buy movie tickets directly within the app. The new feature, powered by TikTok Spotlight, is launching just in time for the highly anticipated release of Disney’s TRON: Ares on October 10.

Previously, users in the vibrant #FilmTok and #MovieTok communities would discuss and promote films, but their journey to the box office was often fragmented. Now, relevant content will feature a direct “Get Tickets” button, offering a seamless path from seeing a trailer or review to securing seats at a local cinema.

The new feature is built on strong internal data demonstrating TikTok’s influence on moviegoers. According to TikTok Marketing Science research conducted in October 2023, nearly 50% of U.S. users report discovering a new theatrical release on the platform, and 36% were inspired to take action afterward.

By embedding the purchase process directly within the app, TikTok is capitalizing on this high-intent moment, converting discovery into sales without forcing users to a separate website.

“This Fandango integration seamlessly connects the magic of discovery on TikTok with real-world moviegoing, offering our passionate FilmTok community an effortless way to turn inspiration into immediate action,” said Isaac Bess, TikTok’s Global Head of Distribution Partnerships.

Fandango, the sole launch partner, also highlighted the mutual benefits. Claire Ripsteen, SVP of Marketing & Partnerships, explained that the partnership meets “audiences in their daily digital lives,” simplifying the process of buying tickets with “no lines, and no waiting”.

Film studios have been leveraging TikTok for promotion for some time, with past research showing a strong correlation between TikTok campaigns and ticket purchases. This new feature, powered by TikTok Spotlight, offers a more direct and measurable return on investment for advertising spend.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

