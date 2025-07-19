TikTok has introduced new tools to help songwriters gain visibility, recognition, and monetization on its platform. With songs frequently going viral, the company now wants to ensure that the creators behind those tracks receive proper credit. In beta, TikTok has launched a Songwriter label that identifies users as songwriters on their profiles. Additionally, a Songwriter Music Tab allows them to showcase tracks they’ve written or co-written, making it easier for users to discover their work.

Currently, the features are available to a limited number of songwriters and publishers. TikTok confirmed that well-known names like Lauren Christy (Avril Lavigne, Britney Spears), Toby Gad (Fergie, John Legend), and Justin Tranter (Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande) are among the early adopters. Others interested in joining the program can sign up through a waitlist.

TikTok and parent company ByteDance developed these features after conducting research involving 871 surveyed songwriters and 18 in-depth interviews. The insights helped shape the tools to improve visibility and earnings potential for songwriters on the app. Notably, 53% of full-time songwriters who use social media are active on TikTok, reinforcing the platform’s influence in the music industry.

In terms of royalties, TikTok’s system works similarly to YouTube and other platforms. It holds licensing deals with distributors and record labels. Artists earn royalties each time their music is used in a TikTok video, though exact payouts vary by distributor.

Although Spotify has offered songwriter spotlights since 2020, TikTok is now following suit. Just last month, ByteDance also launched TikTok for Artists, a platform that provides musicians with insights into their audience, performance data, and engagement analytics, further solidifying TikTok’s growing role in the global music ecosystem.