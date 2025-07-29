TikTok has rolled out a new search guide for Pakistani users during the monsoon flood season. This tool helps users access real-time, verified information from official sources during ongoing natural disasters. As part of TikTok’s safety initiatives, the guide aims to fight misinformation and promote factual awareness during crises. Users searching for flood-related updates will now see a visible banner highlighting the need to verify information.

Moreover, this banner links directly to reliable sources, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Through NDMA, users can find accurate updates and official flood alerts relevant to their location and safety.

TikTok connects users to its Safety Center and Tragic Event Support guide. These resources include mental health tips, reporting tools, and advice on responsible content sharing during tragic events. The guide defines tragic events, including floods and personal losses, and explains how to seek support. It offers practical help for users dealing with emotional distress and crisis-related content online.

Fahad Muhammad Khan Niazi, TikTok’s Head of Public Policy in Pakistan, shared thoughts on the launch.

He said, “Access to timely, accurate information is critical during times of crisis.”

He added that TikTok supports informed decision-making by partnering with disaster-response organizations like NDMA. This effort aligns with TikTok’s mission to boost credible content and protect user well-being during emergencies.