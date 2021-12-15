TikTok partners with MNHSRC to raise awareness for COVID-19 prevention in Pakistan

TikTok has partnered with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSRC) to launch an awareness campaign for COVID-19 prevention in Pakistan.

As a part of the campaign titled #MeriVaccineKahani, the MNHSRC has officially joined TikTok (@nhsrcpk) and will be using the platform to disseminate information about COVID-19 prevention and their vaccine programme. This campaign is in line with the government’s priority of engaging with the country’s youth and creating awareness on such matters.

TikTok is committed to supporting its users by providing accurate information and resources from public health authorities, as well as continued support, encouragement, and uplifting videos that its community shares with each other during this challenging time. To that end, the platform has partnered with the MNHSRC to play its part in educating its users in Pakistan about COVID-19 prevention measures.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, said:

“We are delighted to join hands with TikTok, one of the most influential social media platforms in Pakistan. Through the platform, we aim to reach out to Pakistanis across the country and educate them about COVID-19 prevention measures and our vaccine programme. Being on TikTok will significantly help us accelerate our efforts in that regard.”

Farah Tukan, Head of Public Policy – METAP (Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan) at TikTok, said:

“We are pleased to join hands with the MNHSRC for this campaign and will do everything we can to support them raise awareness for COVID-19 prevention measures through our platform. As a socially responsible platform, we are committed to supporting the safety and well-being of people and this partnership with the MNHSRC is another step in that direction.”

Throughout the pandemic, TikTok has worked with government authorities and trusted public health organisations and experts to bring reliable information to its community. For more information on TikTok’s work to promote public health and support communities during the pandemic, visit the company’s Safety Centre.