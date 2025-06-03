By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 41 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Tiktok Resumes Normal Service After Late Night Glitch

TikTok has resumed normal operations after users around the world, including in Pakistan, experienced a wave of technical issues late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.



The problems began around 8 AM PKT (11 PM ET), when users started reporting that the app wasn’t functioning as expected. While some videos continued to load, other features such as comments, account switching, and website access were largely inaccessible. Several users encountered an error message:

“An error occurred while processing your request,” along with a reference code, prompted many to mistakenly believe their accounts had been banned.

Platforms like Reddit, Twitter, Bluesky, and the outage tracking site DownDetector all showed a spike in reports. In the U.S. alone, 44,000 users reported disruptions. In contrast, Pakistan reported fewer than 100 cases, suggesting that the technical glitch hit harder in regions with larger TikTok user bases.

Despite widespread complaints, TikTok did not issue a public statement explaining the cause of the problem. Even service providers like Akamai and Oracle showed no service disruptions on their status pages.



By around 12 AM ET, the app’s core functions began returning to normal. However, the root cause behind the outage remains unclear.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

